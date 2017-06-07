Circle C, a community event for 55 years!

Add another successful Circle C to the record books. The 55th annual event is so much more than just a kids rodeo and picnic in the park. It is truly a community event with other activities scheduled during or around the event.

This year the C-K Track kids sponsored a spaghetti feed and 5K Glo-run to kick things off on Friday night. Due to impending rain the run started early but many were wet before finishing. While this was going on, Pit Master, Henry Schneider was piling the wood into the park pit for the meat. His assistants were Sherri, Chad and Randy Schneider.