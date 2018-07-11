Citizens Institute On Rural Design™ announces 2018 Awards

The Citizens Institute on Rural Design™ (CIRD), an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts managed by Project for Public Spaces, announced that Valentine was selected to host a rural design technical workshop later this year.

The workshops will bring together local leaders, non-profits, community organizations, and citizens with a team of rural planning and creative placemaking professionals to craft actionable solutions to their communities development and design challenges.

