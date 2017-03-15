Commercial river outfitter opportunity at Fort Niobrara

Valentine - The United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge is seeking proposals from commercial river outfitters to operate on the refuge for the next three year business cycle. The next business cycle runs from January 2018 through December 2020. Commercial outfitters are required to be approved and permitted to operate on the refuge.

The refuge has developed a prospectus outlining the types of services sought, qualifying conditions, applicable standards, and complete instructions on how to apply. Commercial river outfitters provide services on the refuge that entail the rental of canoes, kayaks, and/or float tubes; shuttle services for patrons; and interpretive tours of the Niobrara River which flows through the refuge.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/