Condition: Critical

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 4:38pm News Staff
Four fires in Valentine since July 7
Laura Vroman

Valentine Fire Chief, Terry Engles said, “Right now we’re calling it critical, because we don’t know the exact moisture in the trees to know how they’re going to burn. The fuel load is heavier than it was in 2012. It’s not as dry yet as 2012, but if it stays this way it’s going to be a long summer. It’s changing quickly.”

Valentine had a record setting rainfall this past May with a total of 5.41 inches, but the lack of moisture since then, along with high heat - 109 degrees Sunday, has put the area in critical danger.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

