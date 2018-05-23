Congratulations C-K Class of 2018

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Dana Miller

Sunday, May 20, 2018, Cody-Kilgore held commencement exercises with a total of 18 students graduating. Their class colors were black and bordeaux; their song was Five more Minutes by Scotty McCreery; class flower was the black dahlia. The class motto: Together we have experienced life, separately we will pursue our dreams, and forever our memories will remain, Walt Disney. Kitra Cody was a speaker and shared the following:

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

