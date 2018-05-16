Congratulations VHS Class of 2018

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The Valentine High School celebrated graduation, Saturday, May 12, at 4:00 p.m. at the Valentine High School gym. Thirty-seven students graduated, with 11 being honor graduates. They’re pictured, back row, L to R: Grace Robison, Kooper Reece, Chad McPeak, Wyatt Hitchcock, DJ Stephen.

Front row, L to R: Anna Perrett, Augustus Harvey, Jacob Hanshew, Kierra Gracey, Sheyenne Hammond, Jordan Kelber.

 

