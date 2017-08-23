Dale and Karen Bowlin receive Friends of 4-H Award

Dale and Karen Bowlin were the recipients of the Friends of 4-H Award. These two-wonderful people Hhave been dedicated to Cherry County 4-H for years. Residing in Cody has allowed them to involve many young people from the western part of the county. Involvement in Cherry County 4-H started for Karen when she was nine years old and first started showing her own projects.

She stayed active through high school and won many awards. In 1997 Karen started the Cody Country 4-H club and has been a faithful leader for 20 years. She first started the club because of her own three children joining 4-H, but she has touched the lives of many other children. She has taken kids to camps and events all over the state! Karen has also served on the Ag Committee and 4-H Council during her years of service to Cherry County 4-H.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/