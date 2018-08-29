Dave Dent inducted into the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association inducted Dave Dent Otradovsky, of KVSH in Valentine, into its Hall of Fame during the 84th annual NBA convention on August 14, 2018, in Lincoln, alongside Mike Gann, assistant chief engineer of KMTV in Omaha and Roger Moody, general manager of KLKN-TV in Lincoln.

Established in 1972, the Hall of Fame now has 102 members. Dent is the owner and general manager of KVSH-AM in Valentine, the only station he has worked for in his 49-year radio career.

