Dave Dent inducted into the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 5:00am

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association inducted Dave Dent Otradovsky, of KVSH in Valentine, into its Hall of Fame during the 84th annual NBA convention on August 14, 2018, in Lincoln, alongside Mike Gann, assistant chief engineer of KMTV in Omaha and Roger Moody, general manager of KLKN-TV in Lincoln.

Established in 1972, the Hall of Fame now has 102 members. Dent is the owner and general manager of KVSH-AM in Valentine, the only station he has worked for in his 49-year radio career.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467