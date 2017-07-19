Deer Park Hotel historical marker dedication set for July 27

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Cherry County Historical Society will dedicate a historical marker for Deer Park Hotel Thursday, July 27, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. and the public is invited to attend.

The dedication will be held about three miles east of Valentine on Highway 12. In the event of rain we would move to the museum, located on the corner of Main and Highway 20. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

 

