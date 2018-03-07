Deja Vu Preloved Clothing and More holds Ribbon Cutting

Are you looking for someplace new to shop for clothing? Stop by Deja Vu Preloved Clothing and More. There are things for babies to formal wear, and everything in between including items for men and women.

Danielle Schubauer opened Deja Vu Preloved Clothing and More at 308 N. Main Street and also have accessories including purses, jewelry, and scarves.

Schubauer said, “I buy clothing and accessories outright. Clothing can be dropped off at any time during business hours, and I will contact them with a price quote when I have gone through the items.

