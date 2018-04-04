Easter is a time for new beginnings!

Wed, 04/04/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Youth had a chance to hunt for candy and prizes at two different venues. At 1:30 p.m. the Lions Club hosted their candy scramble for kids of all ages! Plastic colored eggs were also included and filled with tickets which were good for prizes!

At 2:00 p.m. it was down to the Valentine City Park for the annual Easter Hunt, a program hosted by the American Legion Post 90 for decades.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467