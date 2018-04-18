Educational meeting held by NG&PC on mountain lions

The presentation by the Nebraska Game and Parks, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, about their on going research of the mountain lion in Nebraska was informative, dispelled myths, and at times, was entertaining. The solitary mountain lion wasn’t introduced to the state, said presenter Sam Wilson, Commission carnivore and furbearer program manager.

He shared how other states were under the impression that mountain lions were introduced there as well. Using a slide show for his presentation, Sam showed how mountain lions can simply walk into Nebraska from Wyoming, South Dakota, and Colorado. He further showed how satellite radio collared cats from Pine Ridge ended up in several different locations: Saskatchewan, Canada; Oklahoma, and clear over to the northern east coast via South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, through Canada, and finally sending a signal from New York state.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/