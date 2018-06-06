Eli Church celebrates 100 year birthday

On Sunday, June 10, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., the community of Eli,NE will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Eli’s little brown church. In 1918, the village of Eli had a population of around 100 people. Back then, Eli had a butcher shop, blacksmith shop, restaurant, livery stable, two grocery stores, a bank, pool hall, barbershop, hotel, hardware store, lumber yard, and an implement business selling International machinery. A railroad depot with living quarters and two section houses were maintained along the tracks. Cattle ranchers loaded their livestock onto railroad cars at the stock yards to be shipped out to market.

In November 1917, a general Baptist Church was organized and began meeting at the Eli school house. A church building, paid for by the people of the community, was built by Rev. John Hedges, which he finished in 1918. Raymond Denison, then only seven years old, served Rev. Hedges as an assistant.

