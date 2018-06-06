Everyone is a winner at the inaugural Niobrara River Festival!!!!

Laura Vroman

The inaugural Niobrara River Festival was met with the best weather you could ever want when you’re around water! It was a scorcher, Saturday, May 26, 2018. All the better to play, race, eat, play, and play, and play. That’s really what it amounted to - a day of fun by the Niobrara River at Brewer Bridge.

The canoe competition began at 9:00 a.m. with the following winners: Josh Krueger and Tommy Broom in first place with a time of 58.58. Caleb Mulligan and Eric Bopp placed second with 1:50.01. Sarah Arnold and Kethan Mercure placed third with a time of 1:50.11.

 

