First baby of 2018 presented a quilt

Sylivana Black Lance was the first baby born at the Cherry County Hospital, January 1, 2018, to Erica Black Lance of Mission. She is her first baby and weighed 8 lbs. and 13 oz., and was 21 inches long.

Pictured with Erica and Sylivana is her mother Theodora Running Bear who said this makes her 10th grandchild which range in age from five years old, to new born Sylivana.

Mary Lou Kerr, a member of the Sandhills Piecemakers Quilt Guild presents the family with a quilt made by members of the guild; which is something they present every year. Congratulations to the Black Lance family!

