First Baptist Church welcomes Pastor Johnathon Moore

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 5:00am

From the heart of fruit country in Washington to the heart of the Sandhills of Nebraska, Pastor Johnathon Moore and his mother Audrey have made their home here in Valentine.

This is Johnathon’s third pastorate after serving churches in Wyoming and Washington.

They officially arrived on September 10, with his first service on Sunday September 16.

 

