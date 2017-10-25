Frederick Peak Golf Course receives Sandhills Area Foundation Grant

Frederick Peak Golf Course opened this spring and needed additional funding to help with the cost of cement to complete the area around the clubhouse. SAF received their written grant application, reviewed the application, and awarded them with $10,000 to help with their expense.

Sandhills Area Foundation is able to award grants and scholarships through the contributions of generous donors and proceeds from their annual Foundation Dinner Fundraiser. SAF would like the community to mark their calendars for this Saturday, October 28, 2017 for Tailgating for the Sandhills Area Foundation.

