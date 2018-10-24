Girl Scouts alive and doing well in Cherry County

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 5:00am
Laura Vroman

When you think of Girl Scouts, do you immediately think of those thin mint cookies they sell in the spring? Good for you! It’s a lesson in commerce for the girls, actually. Something that not many are aware of.

The Girl Scout program is going strong in Valentine and because so many girls are signed up, there are two separate groups, separated by age. The one troop is 101 where Cristen Witte is the leader along with Danielle Wackler, Ashlee Ward, Kim Billings, Carrie Reinders and Susan Ward. These students range from third through sixth grade which includes Brownies through Cadets.

 

