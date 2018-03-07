Girl Scouts collecting donations to help the Food Pantry

Wed, 03/07/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
There are many people who don’t have enough to eat. For whatever reason, their cupboards are bare. But Girl Scout Troop #268 is going to begin a food drive that will help St. John’s Food Pantry fill their shelves, so others may fill theirs.
 
The on-going drive has drop off locations at Valentine Elementary, Henderson’s IGA, and Scotty’s Ranchland Foods.
 
 

