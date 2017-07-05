Gov. Ricketts relieves State Patrol Colonel of duty, places top staff on administrative leave

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

LINCOLN – At a news conference Friday, June 30, 2017, Governor Pete Ricketts announced he had relieved the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Colonel Brad Rice of his duties following a review into how use of force investigations are conducted by NSP.

“Today, I have relieved State Patrol Colonel Brad Rice of his duties,” said Governor Ricketts. “My decision was based on the initial findings of the review being conducted by my Chief Human Resources Officer. My team will commence a search immediately for the next Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol to lead this agency which is vital to protecting Nebraska’s public safety.”

 

