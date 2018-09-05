Grant awarded to allow for glass recycling at NK Waste

North Central RC&D is announcing that NK Waste and Recycling of Valentine has been awarded a Nebraska Environmental Trust Grant. This grant will aid in offsetting the cost of building a bunker for which will make it possible for NK Waste & Recycling to accept glass for recycling.

This is the second grant received for glass recycling with assistance from the NC RC&D. The first grant received was from the Nebraska Department of Enviromental Quality this summer for Bristow. Their bunker is set to be ready for glass in October.

