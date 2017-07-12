Happy Birthday America!!!!

Stars and Stripes were in abundance July 4, celebrating the 241st birthday of America! The parade down Main Street featured red, white, and blue and had folks sharing candy! The Valentine Fire Department had a flag, that was recently dedicated to the men and women who serve, waving over festivities.

Afterwards, the reading of the Declaration of Independence took place at Badger Memorial Field. Several youth, dressed for the event, were the ringers of the bell for the first 13 colonies.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/