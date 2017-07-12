Happy Birthday America!!!!

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 4:39pm News Staff

Stars and Stripes were in abundance July 4, celebrating the 241st birthday of America! The parade down Main Street featured red, white, and blue and had folks sharing candy! The Valentine Fire Department had a flag, that was recently dedicated to the men and women who serve, waving over festivities.

Afterwards, the reading of the Declaration of Independence took place at Badger Memorial Field. Several youth, dressed for the event, were the ringers of the bell for the first 13 colonies.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467