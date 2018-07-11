Happy Birthday America!!!!
Results of the annual Demolition Derby hosted by the Cherry County Ag Society are as follows:
Stock Class - first place, Tanner Elder; second place,Willie Kackmeister.
Mad Dog, Willie Kackmeister.
90s Newer - Kyle Critchfield.
Weld - Main Feature - first place, Mathew Jones; second place, Sam Williams; third place, Trevor VanSickle; fourth place, Travis Bostock; fifth place, Chris Wiliams.
Mad Dog , Sam Williams. Flag Race, Brad Michalek.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/