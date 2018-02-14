Happy Valentine’s Day from Valentine, Nebraska

Wed, 02/14/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Valentine Postmaster Arlene Paulson, far right, presents Jessica Reynolds, a 14 year old VMS student, a plaque to commomemorate her artwork that is being used as a cancellation on all the envelopes that leave Valentine’s Post Office. Beside Jessica are her little brother Alex and her mother Raven.

Jessica also won this years annual Chamber of Commerce Valentine’s Day card contest.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467