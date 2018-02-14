Happy Valentine’s Day from Valentine, Nebraska

Valentine Postmaster Arlene Paulson, far right, presents Jessica Reynolds, a 14 year old VMS student, a plaque to commomemorate her artwork that is being used as a cancellation on all the envelopes that leave Valentine’s Post Office. Beside Jessica are her little brother Alex and her mother Raven.

Jessica also won this years annual Chamber of Commerce Valentine’s Day card contest.

