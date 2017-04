What a beautiful Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017! The weather was more than cooperative, and the Easter Bunny left behind a lot of candy at the annual Leo Brinda Unit 90 Candy Hunt which has been going on since 1919. This year there were approximately 450 bags of candy left behind for the kids to find!

