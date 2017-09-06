Honoring Valentine’s Fire Department, EMTs and Law Enforcement personnel

Where would our commuity be without our volunteer fire department, our volunteer EMTs, and of course our peace officers?

They’re the one’s who are running toward the trouble, while others are backing away...or in some cases, running! And rightly so. They’re highly trained in the work they do.

It is for their dedication and sacrifices that the Valentine Presbyterian Church will be hosting an appreciation supper, Monday, September 11, at 6:00 p.m. The church is located at 325 N. Victoria Street in Valentine.

They do need people to RSVP however, and this is crucial! They need to know how much food to prepare, or not to prepare! RSVP by September 7, 2017 by calling 402-376- 1305, or 402-376-2215.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/