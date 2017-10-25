Isom named to 2017 Nebraska Walleye Trail Fame

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Stephen Isom was the first inductee into the Nebraska Walleye Trail Hall of Fame. He is one of the founding members of the NWT, 23 years ago. For many years, Steve was a board member, as well as a Nebraska Walleye Trail Director. He has been a tournament fisherman and a weight assistant Master at the NWT Tournamet.

 

