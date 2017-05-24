Jackson receives 2017 Director’s Award - Excellence in Behavioral Health Treatment

Jennifer Jackson, Executive Director at Heartland Counseling Services, Inc, with offices in Ainsworth, O’Neill, South Sioux City, and Valentine, NE, is the recipient of the 2017 Director’s Award - Excellence in Behavioral Health Treatment in the state of Nebraska.

The award was presented at the 2017 Nebraska Annual Behavioral Health Conference in Lincoln, April 12. Shari Dawson, Director of the Nebraska Division of Behavioral Health, presented the award.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/