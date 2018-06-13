Japanese planes land in Valentine

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Laura Vroman

We have a very observant community, with eyes to the sky Monday, June 4, 2018., there were many calls to the Midland News about five Japanese WWII planes that landed at Miller Field.

An invasion? Yes, for fuel, as it turns out. The five planes are replicas from the actual movie production of Tora! Tora! Tora! There were three fighter planes, a dive bomber, and one torpedo bomber.

 

