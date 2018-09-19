Jewels of the sky stop at Valentine NWR

We’ve seen the orange and black jewels floating overhead, dodging our vehicles, or landing on flowers in our yards. But what many of us haven’t seen is the shear numbers of monarch butterflies in our area. They’re beginning their southern migration but due to weather conditions, have decided the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge would be a great place to hang out until conditions improve - namely the wind.

Valentine NWR manager JuanCarlos Giese said, “Fall is the best time for viewing monarch butterflies, sometimes you see them come through in the springtime.” He surmised that because of the winds the butterflies are staging their migration from the refuge where there is plenty of trees for cover, and flowers for nectar.

