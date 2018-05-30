Join the Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association for National Trails Day June 9

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association (SPRA) will be hosting a trail maintenance day on June 9, 2018, at the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. We will be finishing repairs to the Marsh Lakes Overlook Trail at the north entrance to the refuge along Highway 83.

We will meet at the National Park Service Office on Highway 20 at 8:30 a.m. CST and car pool to the site or you can meet us at the Overlook at 9:00 a.m. We should be able to finish up by noon.

 

