Judge Orr swears in new attorney Carr

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Aisha Carr, the wife of Cactus Carr (Robert H. Carr III), was sworn in by Judge Orr on April 24, 2017 officially allowing her to be licensed to practice law in the State of Nebraska.

She was unable to attend the official ceremony in Lincoln because of calving, but Judge Orr gladly stepped up to swear her in at the Cherry County Courthouse so that she could be with her family to celebrate.

 

