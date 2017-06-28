To keep you healthy, Cherry County Clinic has three physician assistants

Summer is a busy time for families - lawn care, planting, bicycling, swimming, and each of these activities could lead to a visit to the Cherry County Clinic.

On hand are three physician assistants to help you overcome your summer bumps, bruises, and allergies.

We visited with Angela Miedema about a year ago, but if you’ve been in good health, there’s every possibility that you may not have actually met her.

She is Marlette, MI, native who knew ever since she was a little girl that she was going to go into medicine. “My mom is a nurse and I enjoyed the science of medicine’ and I enjoyed the challenge of trying to figure out the problem and finding a solution to help people.”

