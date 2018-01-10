Knights of Columbus give back to the community

The St. Nicholas Knights of Columbus recently made a donation to the Valentine Fire Department. Valentine Fire Chief Terry Engles said, “We’re going to apply the donation to the cost of our e-dispatch system which is $1,548 per year. The dispatch system does not replace Cherry County Dispatch.

The system is pretty quick and doesn’t affect the dispatchers or replace them. It’s an automated paging system via cell phone for all the volunteer firefighter’s personnel cell phones.” Chief Engles went on to say, “The Valentine Volunteer Fire Department greatly appreciates this donation.

