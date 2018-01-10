Knights of Columbus give back to the community

Wed, 01/10/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Laura Vroman

The St. Nicholas Knights of Columbus recently made a donation to the Valentine Fire Department. Valentine Fire Chief Terry Engles said, “We’re going to apply the donation to the cost of our e-dispatch system which is $1,548 per year. The dispatch system does not replace Cherry County Dispatch.

The system is pretty quick and doesn’t affect the dispatchers or replace them. It’s an automated paging system via cell phone for all the volunteer firefighter’s personnel cell phones.” Chief Engles went on to say, “The Valentine Volunteer Fire Department greatly appreciates this donation.

 

 To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467