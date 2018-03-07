Know the signs of illegal drugs and their indicators at a class March 10

The Valentine Police Department will present Introduction to Drug Recognition and Awareness Saturday, March 10, 2018.

The training is designed to provide students with an introductory level knowledge of illegal drugs including heir various categories, physical and behavioral indicators of their use as well as safety in case of exposure.

Upon completion of this course, students will be able to recognize indicators that a person may be under the influence of an illegal substance. Students will become familiar with the physical appearance of illegal substances as well as the paraphernalia commonly used with different drugs.

