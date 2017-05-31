Manager surprised with Department of Defense award for patriotic support

Wed, 05/31/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

VALENTINE, Neb. – Pizza Hut manager Patricia Whidby was presented with a Patriot Award April 27, 2017, by Jim Edwards, Nebraska Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve volunteer in recognition of extraordinary support of her employee serving in the Guard andReserve.

Whidby was nominated for being highly supportive of the Army National Guard by her Reserve Component employee, Sgt. Aaron Shutts, South Dakota Army National Guard.

 

