Marlatt receives honors from University of Nebraska Medical Center

Kim Marlatt, PT, of Wood Lake - formerly of Gordon - was recently honored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Division of Physical Therapy Education Award Convocation for her retirement after 25 years with the program as a parttime Clinical Coordinator.

Marlatt began her position in 1992 and primarily assisted in the development and coordination of clinical education in rural Nebraska. Of special mention, Kim helped develop the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) admissions track for physical therapy at its inception and worked directly with the pre-physical therapy students at Chadron State College, but also assisted with the RHOP students at Wayne State College. She provided valuable mentorship to hundreds of students and connected vital stakeholders from communities and practices to lead in the growth of a high quality physical therapy workforce for the state of Nebraska.

