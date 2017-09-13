Merritt Reservoir’s main landing temporarily closed

LINCOLN, Neb. – The construction of a new boat-launch facility at Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area’s Main Landing has begun. The Main Landing area will be closed temporarily.

Reservoir water levels are typically at their lowest now, following irrigation season. This will facilitate the construction of the new ramp, as well as a protective rock breakwater adjacent to the parking area for the old high-water ramp.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/