Michelle Garwood is new 4-H Associate

Nebraska Extension in Cherry County would like to introduce Michelle Garwood as the new 4-H Associate. Michelle is a native of Cherry County, growing up in the 4-H program. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she earned her B.S. in Family & Consumer Sciences and Health Education and her Masters in Youth Development.

Michelle served as the 4-H summer intern in Cherry County twice during her college years. The rest of her time in Lincoln was spent working with curriculum development at the State 4-H Office and teaching FCS at Lincoln High.

