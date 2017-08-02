Mid Plains Community College holds Ribbon Cutting

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, crowds filled the hallways, classrooms and all areas of Mid Plains Community College - not for courses - which will begin soon, but instead to tour the new facility.

Afterwards, more than 120 people watched as representatives from Mid Plains, Nebraska Legislature, and the City of Valentine cut the ribbon on the new campus.

A dinner was served in the large shop area after which a Board of Governors meeting was held.

“The community support for the campus has just been outstanding,” said Bonnie Kruse, MPCC area director of Institutional Advancement. “The residents of Valentine were the largest contributors – committing $1 million as part of their sales tax renewal special election in 2014. That speaks volumes. It is the community’s campus, and the town has really embraced that.”

