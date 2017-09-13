NASB gives Award of Achievement to local school board members

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB), Board of Directors and staff, recognized the 2017 Award of Achievement recipients during the Valentine Region Meeting on Monday, August 28, 2017.

NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. Nebraska’s 1,724 school board members from across the state may participate in board development training throughout the year by attending workshops and conferences to help strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy, and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement.

 

