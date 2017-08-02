National Night Out...rained out!

The Valentine Family Aquatic Center was the site of Valentine’s National Night Out Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The event was designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships. It was an opportunity for Valentine to stand together to promote awareness, safety and community unity; taking a stand against crime, violence and drugs in our town.

Mother Nature intervened and added much needed rain to the mix that shut the event down much earlier than expected. By 5:00 p.m. the games were ready and the food was cooking, so with the pending storm, National Night Out was kicked off early.

For nearly one hour, the early birds were treated to a great time. Thunder, lightning and a glorious rain shower, shut the night down, but not before Police Officers were dunked, kids froze their toes, and Zombies ruled the course.

