Nebraska unveils new $89M veterans home

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s new $89 million veterans home welcomed hundreds of visitors during an open house.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. Ricketts said the project was a team effort and demonstrates the spirit of Nebraska.

