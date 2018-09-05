Nebraska unveils new $89M veterans home

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 5:00am

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s new $89 million veterans home welcomed hundreds of visitors during an open house.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. Ricketts said the project was a team effort and demonstrates the spirit of Nebraska.

 

