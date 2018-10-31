New guest at Mill Pond spillway

Wed, 10/31/2018 - 5:00am

While it may be Halloween, this is not a goose dressed as a swan. However, it has been down at the Mill Pond spillway hanging around with many of the feathered friends who are enjoying each other’s company.

Several of the animal species are aware of the changing of seasons and making necessary preparations, but are you aware that it’s going to be time to fall back this Sunday, November 4?

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467