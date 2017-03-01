New library readers reach 1000B4K

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Valentine Public Library would like everyone to meet the two newest 1000B4K readers! Gracee O’Keefe, pictured left, daughter of Brad and Britni O’Keefe, and Kaylee Luthy, daughter of Jordan and Chelsea Luthy.

It is amazing to watch as the love to read blossoms in a child as they become excited about reading. By the time these young readers have completed this challenge, they are frequent visitors to the library and are excited to check out items with their own library card and take them home in their very own book bag.

 

 

 

