New Valentine Community School teachers are pictured from L to R: Jennifer Nelsen, Kindergarten; Michael Fulton, 6-12 Band and Choir; Jeffrey Kyes, fourth and fifth grade Math; Julie Foster, Wood Lake K-8; Makenna Brunken, Goose Creek K-8; Samantha Hand, seventh and eighth grade English.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/