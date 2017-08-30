Niobrara Council discusses the budget and Rocky Ford
The Niobrara Council met for their monthly meeting, August 17, 2017 at the Peppermill in Valentine, NE. The meeting was called to order at 1:32 p.m. with the following present: Jason Appelt, Brad Arrowsmith, Tom Higgins, Lance Kuck, Rich Mercure, Buddy Small, Tanya Storer, Jim Stout, Steve Thede, Mike Tuerk, Scott Wessel.
Not present: Dallas Dodson, Steve Hicks, Dustin Hoefs, Kerry Krueger, Mike Murphy.
