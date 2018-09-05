Old Settler’s celebrate 131 years with theme: The Ole Outhouseand

A large crowd attended the 131st Old Settler’s Reunion, held near Sparks on one of the few HOT days of this Summer!! The day started off with an Open Amateur Rodeo featuring many traditional events such as team toping, pole bending and barrel racing.

The Bowery Program was held with the theme, The Ole Outhouse. There were many laughs as memories of those COLD and HOT days gone by were thought of and told about with poetry, prose, and music. Roger Monroe entertained the crowd before, after, and during the program with music on his steel guitar. He played songs from years gone by, when life was without technology and the hustle and bustle that we live in today.

