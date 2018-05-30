Ormesher receives MADD award for second year

Each year MADD Nebraska (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) honors those doing work to keep our state safe. The event recognizes outstanding work done by law enforcement, probation, prosecutors, community partners, and volunteers. Each one of the people recognized is a part of the puzzle; a piece that helps prevent impaired driving, educate our communities and ensure that laws are upheld.

We know that each person is essential in creating a future with No More Victims. For the second year in a row, Valentine Police Officer Brandon Ormesher was awarded this prestigious honor.

