Petersen named MPCC Valentine Community Campus coordinator

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 5:00am

A familiar face is greeting visitors at the Mid-Plains Community College campus in Valentine. Carolyn Petersen has taken over as the new campus coordinator after serving as the part-time administrative assistant for the past three years.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Petersen said. “I’m so passionate about the college experience Mid-Plains has to offer because I’ve lived it.”

 

