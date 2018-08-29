Petersen named MPCC Valentine Community Campus coordinator

A familiar face is greeting visitors at the Mid-Plains Community College campus in Valentine. Carolyn Petersen has taken over as the new campus coordinator after serving as the part-time administrative assistant for the past three years.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Petersen said. “I’m so passionate about the college experience Mid-Plains has to offer because I’ve lived it.”

